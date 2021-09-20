Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $352.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.48 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,516 shares of company stock worth $57,608,795 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

