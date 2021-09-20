Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $142.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

