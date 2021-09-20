Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $142.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.63.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.30 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
About Twin Disc
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
