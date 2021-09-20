Tygh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,464,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,543,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,606,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 562,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,391,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $191.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.88. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.45 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

