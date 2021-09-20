Tygh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $269,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $276,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $46.79.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.