Tygh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,881,000 after buying an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.88, for a total value of $662,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $278.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.87. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

