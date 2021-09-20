Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SiTime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 1,663.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiTime by 2,491.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $224.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.93. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $232.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,616.75, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,500 shares of company stock worth $14,902,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

