Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after buying an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $106.00 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

