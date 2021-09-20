UBS Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 12,338 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,250% compared to the typical daily volume of 525 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE:UBS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 366,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in UBS Group by 125.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

