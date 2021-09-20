Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 82.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $379.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.99 and a 200-day moving average of $339.48. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

