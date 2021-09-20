Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $98.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

