Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $21.66

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Unifty has a market cap of $25.52 million and approximately $27,617.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.66 or 0.00049638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

