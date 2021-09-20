United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of UG opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.10.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United-Guardian by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United-Guardian by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

