United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of UG opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.10.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
