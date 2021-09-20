United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Trimmed by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 140,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $190.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.56. The company has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.