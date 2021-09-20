United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $341.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

