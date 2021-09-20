Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,545,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

