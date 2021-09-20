Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $3.24

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.01. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 113,367 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $685.75 million, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 2.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
