Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $382.69 million and a P/E ratio of -460.00. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

