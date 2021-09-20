Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.