US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CommScope were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

