US Bancorp DE Has $78,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,389 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 280,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 165,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

