US Bancorp DE Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RPAI stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 142.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

