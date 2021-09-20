US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGPI opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,032 shares of company stock valued at $912,929. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

