US Bancorp DE Purchases 727 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,665,000 after buying an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,157,000 after buying an additional 1,003,006 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after buying an additional 330,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 498.5% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,637,000 after acquiring an additional 342,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $70.00 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

