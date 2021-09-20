US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 196.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in FormFactor by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in FormFactor by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

