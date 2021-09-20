US Bancorp DE Sells 109 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $131.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.06. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $133.87.

