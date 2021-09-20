US Bancorp DE Takes $87,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Simmons Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IYE stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.32.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

