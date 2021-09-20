USD Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.67 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion and $4.67 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.54 or 0.06932507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00114165 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 29,396,759,191 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

