USDX Reaches Market Capitalization of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005429 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012991 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.