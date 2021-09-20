Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares in the company, valued at $958,837.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,470. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $95.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

