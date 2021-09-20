Utrust Market Capitalization Reaches $168.17 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $168.17 million and $48.70 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00123713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

