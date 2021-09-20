Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.71.

VLO stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

