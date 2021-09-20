Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 23,796 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after buying an additional 217,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,212,000 after buying an additional 244,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,867,000 after buying an additional 196,418 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,591,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,623,000 after buying an additional 217,570 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

