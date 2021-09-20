Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $273.03 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

