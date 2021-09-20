Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $26.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

