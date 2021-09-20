Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,429,000 after acquiring an additional 772,515 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,598 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,834,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,820,000 after acquiring an additional 131,259 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

NYSE:BNS opened at $61.34 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.