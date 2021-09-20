Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.36 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 349,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,952,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $402.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

