Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 27,956 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,956 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,167 shares of company stock worth $74,264,126. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $287.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

