Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $2.71 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $322.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.96 and its 200 day moving average is $250.98. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $305,262.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,116 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,261.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,194,148 shares of company stock worth $335,069,236. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.