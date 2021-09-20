VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.08

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 202467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

