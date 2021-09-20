VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.08

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 202467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

