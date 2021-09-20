VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.08

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 202467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

