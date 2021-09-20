VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.08

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 202467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

