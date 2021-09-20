VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,389 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 70.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $49.62. 232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,875. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61.

