Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,795. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47.

