Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 520,304 shares.The stock last traded at $408.39 and had previously closed at $418.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.06.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.