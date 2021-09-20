Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,962,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,398,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,362,000 after acquiring an additional 601,939 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,157. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

