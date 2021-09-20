Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires 4,322 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NOV were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of NOV by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NOV stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

