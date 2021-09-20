Vantage Consulting Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,158 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 81.9% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $183.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average of $181.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.