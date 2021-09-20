Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $216,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $43.19 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

