Vantage Consulting Group Inc Invests $58,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,562,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 350.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.