Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 1,193 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 160,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 94,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $423,000. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,662,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

