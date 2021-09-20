Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $24,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 99.9% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 244,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 121,979 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,717,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 12,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.